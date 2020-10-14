Hexavest Inc. Sells 222,979 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Hexavest Inc. lessened its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 80.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,272 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 222,979 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $13,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,662,849 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $277,363,000 after purchasing an additional 94,034 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 134.2% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 357,778 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $59,677,000 after buying an additional 205,022 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,920,894,000 after buying an additional 1,132,053 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Facebook during the first quarter valued at approximately $873,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FB. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $310.00 price target on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.11.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $111,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,872. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,597 shares of company stock valued at $9,302,058. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FB opened at $276.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $269.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.50. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The company has a market cap of $786.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.