Hexavest Inc. Sells 1,724 Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Hexavest Inc. decreased its position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,865 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,724 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $11,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at about $763,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CRO Kevin Haverty sold 6,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.43, for a total transaction of $2,907,278.43. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 16,337 shares in the company, valued at $7,195,304.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.70, for a total transaction of $63,316.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,552 shares in the company, valued at $682,414.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,187 shares of company stock valued at $33,294,276 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ServiceNow from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $360.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $385.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.46.

NYSE NOW opened at $518.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $474.54 and its 200-day moving average is $401.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $99.41 billion, a PE ratio of 140.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.27. ServiceNow Inc has a 12-month low of $213.99 and a 12-month high of $522.77.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $1.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

