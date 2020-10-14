Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC reduced its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,098 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DAL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 22.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,697,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,562,308,000 after acquiring an additional 10,213,027 shares during the period. H&H International Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth $115,005,000. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 260.3% in the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,245,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,086,000 after buying an additional 3,067,298 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 52.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,726,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,379,000 after buying an additional 1,979,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 54.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,082,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,400 shares during the period. 58.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on DAL shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.11.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $31.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.53. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $62.48. The firm has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.20). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $522,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 453,478 shares in the company, valued at $13,150,862. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 25,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $792,500.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,127 shares of company stock worth $1,723,900. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

