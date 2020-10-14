CX Institutional Raises Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

CX Institutional increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 573 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 58,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,814,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,737,468,000 after purchasing an additional 98,084 shares during the last quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY grew its position in Alphabet by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY now owns 69,659 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $81,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,278,000. 32.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOG opened at $1,571.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,528.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,430.13. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,733.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,069.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,975.00 to $2,020.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,445.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,698.76.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,162.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total value of $88,405.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,439.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142 shares of company stock worth $213,357 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.