Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $939,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,149,000 after acquiring an additional 18,625 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 21.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 170,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after acquiring an additional 30,232 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 180,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,033,000 after acquiring an additional 73,232 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 182,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,069,000 after acquiring an additional 40,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilshire Associates Inc lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Wilshire Associates Inc now owns 207,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,924,000 after acquiring an additional 25,085 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA opened at $41.98 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $28.46 and a 52 week high of $44.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.58.

