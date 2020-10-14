Pinnacle Bank Sells 1,450 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Pinnacle Bank cut its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 42.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 44.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth $157,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 91,881.3% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 14,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 14,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at $386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.33.

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $29,915.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,368.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total transaction of $30,993.29. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,189,217.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 256,994 shares of company stock worth $19,678,851. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $80.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $68.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $58.49 and a 52 week high of $80.99.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 559.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

