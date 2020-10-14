Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 79.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 569 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 24.4% in the second quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 40.2% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 13.4% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 9,602 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 3.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,513,496 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $460,724,000 after buying an additional 79,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 3.8% in the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing stock opened at $162.14 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $378.70. The stock has a market cap of $91.52 billion, a PE ratio of -32.11 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.78.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $11.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($5.82) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at $199,710.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BA. ValuEngine lowered The Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Edward Jones upgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.39.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

