Provident Wealth Management LLC Invests $45,000 in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 328.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,590,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285,323 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,766,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,030,000 after buying an additional 3,878,204 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,574,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,127,000 after buying an additional 3,282,050 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,678,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908,997 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 410.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,443,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768,582 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $24.74 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $101.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 125.04 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.06.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.21.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.