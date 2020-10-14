Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Position Boosted by Pinnacle Bank

Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 144.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 350,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,243,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,975,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,385,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,050 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 617,632 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,117,000 after acquiring an additional 115,028 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $395,000. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BABA. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, July 10th. China Renaissance Securities upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Argus lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, 140166 upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.55.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $308.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $835.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $168.12 and a 12-month high of $310.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $282.66 and its 200-day moving average is $237.56.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $153.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

