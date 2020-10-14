The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing by 40.2% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing by 13.4% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 9,602 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in The Boeing by 3.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,513,496 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $460,724,000 after buying an additional 79,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

In other The Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,710.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. 140166 dropped their target price on shares of The Boeing from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.39.

The Boeing stock opened at $162.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.78. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $378.70. The company has a market cap of $91.52 billion, a PE ratio of -32.11 and a beta of 1.37.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $11.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($5.82) EPS. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

