Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Buys 734 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,659 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total transaction of $3,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,900,994.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $171.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $120.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.58. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Cowen started coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.17.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

