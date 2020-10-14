Pinnacle Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Pinnacle Bank cut its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,733 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in General Electric were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in General Electric by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 34,680,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $236,867,000 after acquiring an additional 13,647,730 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 16.1% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 74,973,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $512,066,000 after purchasing an additional 10,403,515 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 564,187,905 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,853,404,000 after purchasing an additional 7,629,478 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 498.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,026,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,859,000 after purchasing an additional 6,684,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in General Electric by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 12,543,136 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $99,592,000 after buying an additional 4,128,838 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other General Electric news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $19,880,689.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $95,594,630.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $6.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $58.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 0.92. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $13.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.67.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $17.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on General Electric from $6.25 to $6.81 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.12.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

