Hexavest Inc. Buys Shares of 241,617 Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 241,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,682,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MS. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 225.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,494,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,602,000 after buying an additional 6,579,774 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 169.5% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,589,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887,037 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1,684.6% in the second quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 2,755,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600,983 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 107.2% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,999,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,938,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MS. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.57.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $50.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $79.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.89. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $13.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.39 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 17.78%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 28,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $1,516,145.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,478 shares in the company, valued at $6,227,203.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $988,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,670,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,846 shares of company stock worth $10,362,646 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.