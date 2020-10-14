Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 64 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VGT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,119,000. Cabana LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,940,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,110,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 32.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 991,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,383,000 after buying an additional 241,250 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 39.5% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 542,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,261,000 after buying an additional 153,614 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGT stock opened at $329.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $312.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.31. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $179.45 and a 52-week high of $340.74.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

