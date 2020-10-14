Pinnacle Bank Trims Stock Position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Pinnacle Bank lessened its stake in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in Clorox were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 18.1% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 16.1% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 67.8% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the second quarter valued at about $1,316,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

NYSE:CLX opened at $221.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.03. Clorox Co has a twelve month low of $144.31 and a twelve month high of $239.87.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.41. Clorox had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 138.70%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 3rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.33%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CLX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Clorox from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Clorox from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $249.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.42.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 10,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total value of $2,365,559.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,004.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 12,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.97, for a total transaction of $3,051,564.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,355,062.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.