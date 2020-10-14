JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20,306.8% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,810,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,056 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. FAI Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $126.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.51.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $100.78 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.68. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The firm has a market cap of $307.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.