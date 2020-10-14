Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Bank

Pinnacle Bank raised its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 77.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALB. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 30.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,721,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $210,165,000 after acquiring an additional 629,677 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the second quarter worth approximately $44,482,000. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter worth $25,404,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Albemarle by 19.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 938,888 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,491,000 after acquiring an additional 155,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Albemarle by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 497,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,566,000 after acquiring an additional 139,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 59,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $5,901,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 243,065 shares in the company, valued at $24,313,791.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 150,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total value of $13,606,590.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 225,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,483,406.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $95.14 on Wednesday. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $48.89 and a 12-month high of $101.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $764.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.31 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 12.99%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Albemarle from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank lowered Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on Albemarle from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $65.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.46.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.