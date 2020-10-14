Pinnacle Bank Raises Stock Position in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 168.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in Centene were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNC. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Centene by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,458,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,058,000 after buying an additional 7,617,774 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 25.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,465,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,931,000 after acquiring an additional 7,514,264 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 171.5% in the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 6,515,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Centene by 1,386.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,456,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Centene by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,175,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Centene news, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $2,170,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $87,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,378 shares of company stock valued at $7,429,016 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CNC shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Centene from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Centene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.97.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $65.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.35. Centene Corp has a 52 week low of $43.71 and a 52 week high of $74.70. The stock has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.59.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.03). Centene had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Centene Corp will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

