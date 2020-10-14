Hexavest Inc. Sells 56,271 Shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Hexavest Inc. decreased its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,271 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $13,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Kroger by 119.9% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 130.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 30.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kroger alerts:

KR opened at $34.80 on Wednesday. Kroger Co has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $37.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.35.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 11th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $30.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.03 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kroger Co will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total value of $32,882.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bobby S. Shackouls sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,845 shares in the company, valued at $894,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 184,679 shares of company stock valued at $6,318,290. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kroger in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BofA Securities lowered Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.74.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.