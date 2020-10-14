Hexavest Inc. Cuts Holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Hexavest Inc. reduced its position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,066 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $13,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Clorox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 5.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 23,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Clorox in the first quarter worth $784,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Clorox by 998.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 18,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Clorox by 0.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 81,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,143,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CLX opened at $221.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.27. Clorox Co has a 12 month low of $144.31 and a 12 month high of $239.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $213.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 138.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.33%.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 10,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total transaction of $2,365,559.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,004.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 12,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.97, for a total transaction of $3,051,564.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,355,062.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Clorox from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Clorox from $206.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $269.00 to $263.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.42.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

