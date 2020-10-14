CX Institutional Has $2.70 Million Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,211 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RHI. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in Robert Half International by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 12,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Robert Half International by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,201,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 3.1% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 10,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RHI shares. TheStreet upgraded Robert Half International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Robert Half International from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Robert Half International from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.44.

In other news, Director Marc Morial sold 3,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $199,949.75. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $57.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.54. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.38 and a 52-week high of $63.84.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

