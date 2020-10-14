Pacifica Partners Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Pacifica Partners Inc. lowered its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IGSB. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 746.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000.

IGSB stock opened at $54.94 on Wednesday. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.21 and a twelve month high of $55.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.36.

