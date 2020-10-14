Tiaa Fsb Purchases 3,825 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Tiaa Fsb boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $13,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,890 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $145.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,824.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.72. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.68 and a 12-month high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The business’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

FIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.19.

In related news, insider Martin Boyd sold 21,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $3,159,445.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,060.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Asif Ramji sold 15,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.07, for a total transaction of $2,163,931.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,365 shares of company stock worth $7,686,182 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

