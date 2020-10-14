Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,703 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,803,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,770,662,000 after buying an additional 10,788,699 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,209,886 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,197,948,000 after buying an additional 4,352,426 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 393.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,574,920 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $144,420,000 after buying an additional 1,255,988 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Medtronic by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,101,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $189,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,886 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in Medtronic by 163.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,343,315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $123,182,000 after acquiring an additional 834,189 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.07.

MDT stock opened at $106.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.40 and its 200 day moving average is $98.28. The stock has a market cap of $143.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.67. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $1,004,593.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,573,953. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total value of $75,661.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,416,307.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,563 shares of company stock valued at $4,358,789. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.