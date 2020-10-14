Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,034 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 163.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NKE stock opened at $129.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.67. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $131.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $201.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $489,776.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 95,906 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $12,185,816.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,519,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,072,879.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 830,962 shares of company stock valued at $101,867,182. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rowe increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on NIKE from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.88.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.