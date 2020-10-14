Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Purchases 2,540 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MO. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in Altria Group by 495.0% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays lowered Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

NYSE:MO opened at $39.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.21. The stock has a market cap of $73.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.73, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.51. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $51.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 109.11% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.52%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.