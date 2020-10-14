Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1,499.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 715.2% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 32.1% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $37.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.48. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $20.87 and a 12-month high of $37.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were given a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%.

