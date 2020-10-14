Royal Fund Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 409.9% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,409 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 233,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,734,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 8.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,400,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $202,510,000 after acquiring an additional 113,342 shares in the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HON opened at $171.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total value of $3,279,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,677 shares in the company, valued at $32,900,994.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.17.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

