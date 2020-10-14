Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC lowered its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Legacy Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 6,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 694 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 target price for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $371.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine raised Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.59.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $388.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $387.97 and a 200 day moving average of $378.50. The firm has a market cap of $108.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.