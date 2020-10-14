Royal Fund Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,311 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,171,135 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,274,032,000 after purchasing an additional 797,481 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Netflix by 27.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,695,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,142,631,000 after buying an additional 2,936,451 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,099,165 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,140,484,000 after acquiring an additional 148,672 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,873,203 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,762,464,000 after acquiring an additional 759,686 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,406,249 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,549,980,000 after acquiring an additional 161,395 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 1,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.57, for a total value of $719,129.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,643 shares in the company, valued at $17,307,171.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 43,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.83, for a total transaction of $21,395,954.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,395,954.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,544 shares of company stock valued at $97,503,985 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $554.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.36 billion, a PE ratio of 93.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $505.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $460.79. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $265.80 and a twelve month high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective (up previously from $460.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BofA Securities cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $498.85.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

