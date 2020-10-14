Royal Fund Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Royal Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 6.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,367 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $32,000. Atlantic Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 46.9% in the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 256.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. 140166 lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $535.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $521.49.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.30, for a total transaction of $335,445.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.84, for a total transaction of $48,984,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,374,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 173,320 shares of company stock worth $87,129,970. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $569.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $180.68 and a twelve month high of $589.07. The company has a market cap of $351.65 billion, a PE ratio of 104.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $518.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $396.95.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Read More: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.