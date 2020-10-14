Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Bank

Pinnacle Bank grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 397.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 706 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1,318.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 438,290 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $16,068,000 after purchasing an additional 407,400 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 849.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 214,753 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $10,474,000 after acquiring an additional 192,126 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,298,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 318,462 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $15,531,000 after acquiring an additional 111,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 78.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 210,846 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $7,730,000 after purchasing an additional 92,500 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $42.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. Silicon Motion Technology Corp. has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $53.04.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $136.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology Corp. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SIMO. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine lowered Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.36.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

