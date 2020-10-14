Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $307,000 Holdings in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,189 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 22.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,522,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,669,000 after buying an additional 2,505,997 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Hormel Foods by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,921,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,429 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 238.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,219,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,853,000 after purchasing an additional 859,373 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA raised its position in Hormel Foods by 56.5% in the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 1,919,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,662,000 after purchasing an additional 692,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 22.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,602,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,892,000 after purchasing an additional 664,233 shares in the last quarter. 42.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

NYSE:HRL opened at $50.64 on Wednesday. Hormel Foods Corp has a 52 week low of $39.01 and a 52 week high of $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.76 and its 200-day moving average is $48.86. The firm has a market cap of $27.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.61.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be paid a $0.2325 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 53.45%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

In related news, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 5,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $259,860.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,498.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 52,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $2,675,236.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,187 shares in the company, valued at $4,739,490.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,810 shares of company stock valued at $6,121,365 in the last ninety days. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.