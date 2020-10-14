Provident Wealth Management LLC Makes New $34,000 Investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20,306.8% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,810,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,056 shares during the period. FAI Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.51.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $100.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.68. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF
Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF
Royal Fund Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Honeywell International Inc.
Royal Fund Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Honeywell International Inc.
Lockheed Martin Co. Shares Sold by Royal Fund Management LLC
Lockheed Martin Co. Shares Sold by Royal Fund Management LLC
Royal Fund Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc.
Royal Fund Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc.
Royal Fund Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co.
Royal Fund Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co.
Silicon Motion Technology Corp. Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Bank
Silicon Motion Technology Corp. Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Bank


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report