Hexavest Inc. Sells 7,006 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Hexavest Inc. lowered its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,006 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $4,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 60.5% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 1.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.5% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $84.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.31. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $34.44 and a fifty-two week high of $86.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.03%.

EMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BofA Securities lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Scotiabank downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.37.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $240,893.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,229.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

