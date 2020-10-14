Hexavest Inc. Sells 54,191 Shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Hexavest Inc. cut its stake in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,297 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 54,191 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. owned about 0.09% of Masco worth $12,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Masco by 6.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Masco by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 18,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Masco by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Masco by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 61.2% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

NYSE:MAS opened at $56.71 on Wednesday. Masco Corp has a 12 month low of $27.04 and a 12 month high of $60.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.32.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. Masco had a net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 1,729.19%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Masco Corp will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.89%.

In related news, VP Renee Straber sold 49,447 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $2,829,357.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 78,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,480,326. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 46,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $2,641,628.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,700,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MAS shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Masco in a report on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Masco from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Masco from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Masco from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Masco from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.24.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.