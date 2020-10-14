Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Pinnacle Bank

Pinnacle Bank grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 254.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XMLV. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,139,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,364,000 after purchasing an additional 123,049 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,029,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 18.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 772,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,973,000 after buying an additional 118,660 shares during the last quarter. Verde Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 589,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,381,000 after buying an additional 50,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 574,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,763,000 after buying an additional 103,049 shares in the last quarter.

XMLV opened at $43.70 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.93. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.91 and a fifty-two week high of $55.58.

