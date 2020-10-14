Hexavest Inc. Sells 10,793 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Hexavest Inc. decreased its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,793 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $14,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 74.6% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Cummins during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in Cummins by 479.3% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 1,283.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMI opened at $220.45 on Wednesday. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.03 and a 12 month high of $225.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $210.53 and its 200 day moving average is $180.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business’s revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 34.82%.

A number of research firms have commented on CMI. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cummins in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cummins from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $171.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.11.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

