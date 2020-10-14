Hexavest Inc. Has $14.58 Million Stake in AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

Hexavest Inc. trimmed its stake in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 804,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 203,685 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. owned 0.12% of AES worth $14,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in AES by 121.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 680,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,249,000 after acquiring an additional 373,225 shares during the period. AXA increased its stake in shares of AES by 103.6% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 185,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 94,296 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in shares of AES in the second quarter worth about $381,000. Arden Trust Co lifted its position in shares of AES by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 29,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in AES by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,532,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,838,000 after purchasing an additional 84,277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $19.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.17, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97. AES Corp has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $21.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. AES had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AES Corp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AES. TheStreet lowered AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AES from $19.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.19.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

