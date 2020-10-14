Hexavest Inc. Has $14.03 Million Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Hexavest Inc. raised its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 38,266.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 738,550 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 736,625 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc. owned 0.05% of HP worth $14,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in HP during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in HP by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in HP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 97,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $1,883,219.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,145.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 46,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $919,399.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,286.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HP stock opened at $19.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.94. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $23.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 237.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BofA Securities upped their price objective on shares of HP from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Standpoint Research upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on HP from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Cowen upped their target price on HP from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on HP from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.14.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

