The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 22.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,142,000 after buying an additional 7,392,929 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth approximately $588,945,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 171.9% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,722,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,200 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,241,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,923 shares during the period. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PG opened at $144.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.87. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $145.33.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.72%.

PG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.60.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $3,906,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,605,924.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 81,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $11,133,395.90. Insiders sold 272,757 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,374 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

