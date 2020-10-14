Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Element Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 16,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 167,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,116,000 after purchasing an additional 32,216 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $557,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $229.03 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $234.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $217.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.68.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

