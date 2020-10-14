CX Institutional Purchases 1,135 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

CX Institutional grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,974 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,344,361 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $106,084,000 after buying an additional 82,869 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,084,521 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,846,010,000 after acquiring an additional 528,871 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 20.3% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 45,912 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 7,733 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 22,301 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 217.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 547,800 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $43,227,000 after purchasing an additional 375,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 42,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $4,751,700.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,912 shares in the company, valued at $16,209,856.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $2,254,784.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,496,102. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 114,771 shares of company stock worth $12,220,943. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $108.37 on Wednesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $114.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Argus raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.44.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

