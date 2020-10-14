Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 29.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,395 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,481,831,000 after buying an additional 2,914,316 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 97,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,048,000 after purchasing an additional 19,868 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $3,467,000. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 203.6% in the 1st quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 164,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,897,000 after purchasing an additional 110,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chevron from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Truist Securiti lowered their price target on Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. BofA Securities upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.38.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $73.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $122.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.75, a PEG ratio of 2,423.33 and a beta of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

