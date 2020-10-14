Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional trimmed its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,269 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% during the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $761,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 22,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. 140166 lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.83.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $59.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.58. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

