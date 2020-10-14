Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Purchased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 134.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,033 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,166 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First American Bank increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. First American Bank now owns 129,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,551,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,399,000 after acquiring an additional 262,088 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 9.8% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 34,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 13.6% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 4.4% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 168,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on HBAN. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $9.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.47. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $15.63.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Read More: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.