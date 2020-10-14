Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,448 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 4,600.3% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 16,545 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 16,193 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,968 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 3,039,944 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $425,319,000 after acquiring an additional 95,760 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. MKM Partners started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Walmart from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. DZ Bank upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.75.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $146.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $151.33. The company has a market capitalization of $414.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.61.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $103,186,062.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,323,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,595,176. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total value of $10,983,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,858,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,100,193.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 926,690 shares of company stock valued at $126,563,837 over the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

