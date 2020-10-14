Tiaa Fsb Has $13.48 Million Stock Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Tiaa Fsb boosted its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Crown were worth $13,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Crown by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,820,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,332,000 after buying an additional 226,806 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Crown by 171.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,559,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,668,000 after buying an additional 2,248,500 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Crown by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,215,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,438,000 after buying an additional 15,235 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Crown by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,946,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,026,000 after buying an additional 35,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Crown by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,528,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,648,000 after buying an additional 16,627 shares in the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown alerts:

In related news, insider Didier Sourisseau sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $417,088.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,908 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,107.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

CCK stock opened at $81.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.80 and a 200-day moving average of $68.38. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.97 and a 12-month high of $83.12.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 4.28%. Crown’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Crown from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Crown from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Crown from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Crown from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.