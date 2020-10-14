CX Institutional Acquires 422 Shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD)

CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,455 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of McDonald's by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 141,845 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $23,454,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in McDonald's by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,552 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald's during the first quarter valued at $162,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in McDonald's during the first quarter valued at about $886,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in McDonald's by 16.1% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on McDonald's from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. TheStreet cut shares of McDonald's from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of McDonald's from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McDonald's from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald's presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

McDonald's stock opened at $227.35 on Wednesday. McDonald's Co. has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $228.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $218.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.67.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald's Co. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is a positive change from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.78%.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

