CX Institutional Grows Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,558,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,991,000 after acquiring an additional 407,389 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 10.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,840,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $958,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,927 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,288,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,146,000 after purchasing an additional 173,718 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,654,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,176,000 after purchasing an additional 330,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 225.7% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,494,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,579,774 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $50.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.03 and a 200 day moving average of $45.89. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $57.57. The company has a market cap of $79.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.84. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $13.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.57.

In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 150,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $7,858,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,873 shares in the company, valued at $59,927,506.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 28,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $1,516,145.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,478 shares in the company, valued at $6,227,203.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,846 shares of company stock worth $10,362,646 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

